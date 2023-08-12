There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

Jaylin Lucas continues to have his name included on preseason award watch lists, and on Friday his name was included on the Walter Camp national player of the year award watch list.

The Louisiana native is also on the preseason list for the Paul Horning Award the Doak Walker list. But the Walter Camp is one of the sport's most prestigious awards presented annually to the best player in the sport.

Lucas was a first-team All-American last season as a return specialist after returning a pair of kicks for a touchdown, but he also had success as a tailback. Lucas ran for 271 yards over the final three games of 2022. His best game of the season was against Hio State when he ran for 141 yards.

The Walter Camp Award winner will be announced following the season and is voted on by coaches and sports information directors. The winner's name is presented on ESPN's College Football Awards Show in December.