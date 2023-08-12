HOOSIER DAILY: Lucas on Walter Camp, Football's first scrimmage
LUCAS ON WALTER CAMP LIST
Jaylin Lucas continues to have his name included on preseason award watch lists, and on Friday his name was included on the Walter Camp national player of the year award watch list.
The Louisiana native is also on the preseason list for the Paul Horning Award the Doak Walker list. But the Walter Camp is one of the sport's most prestigious awards presented annually to the best player in the sport.
Lucas was a first-team All-American last season as a return specialist after returning a pair of kicks for a touchdown, but he also had success as a tailback. Lucas ran for 271 yards over the final three games of 2022. His best game of the season was against Hio State when he ran for 141 yards.
The Walter Camp Award winner will be announced following the season and is voted on by coaches and sports information directors. The winner's name is presented on ESPN's College Football Awards Show in December.
SCRIMMAGE NO. 1 FOR THE FOOTBALL TEAM
Saturday the Indiana football team will go through their first scrimmage of fall camp. While the scrimmage is closed to fans, media personnel and the Big Ten Network will be in attendance to get an up-close view of the Hoosiers heading into the 2023 season.
Indiana has yet to name a starting quarterback -- Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby are battling for the job -- and has several other positional battles at various positions, so Saturday is a good opportunity for coaches to get a grasp on how players respond in a competitive situation.
Expect Indiana to remain quiet on the starting quarterback competition after the scrimmage, though an announced starter -- at least to the team privately -- could come after the program's second scrimmage.
MEN'S SOCCER WINS PRESEASON OPENER
Indiana's men's soccer team won their preseason exhibition game against Wright State on Friday night 1-0 with the only goal of the contest game off of Karsen Henderlong's foot.
After finishing strong last season in the postseason, Indiana enters the 2023 season as the No. 2 ranked team in the country and expectations of competing for a national championship -- something Indiana hasn't won since 2012.
The next exhibition game comes against Bowling Green at Grand Park.
