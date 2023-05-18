There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

CALEB LOVE BACK IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love is back in the transfer portal after an admissions issue is keeping him away from Michigan, Joe Tipton of On3 was the first to officially break the news on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier this offseason, Love committed to Michigan to play for coach Juwan Howard, but Michigan admissions isn't allowing Love into school, according to various reports. In three seasons at North Carolina, Love averaged 14.6 points and 3.3 rebounds a game with 3.3 assists. He is a career 31.7 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point line. However, in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Love averaged 18.8 points a game, helping No. 8 seed North Carolina make a run to the national championship game before losing to Kansas. Indiana made a serious run at Love earlier this offseason before he announced his transfer to Michigan. It is unclear if Indiana will pursue the former Tar Heel a second time this offseason, but the Hoosiers do have one remaining available scholarship.

SLAYERS ADVANCING TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana men's golf team failed to advance out of their Auburn regional after a seveth-lace finish, shooting five over as a team. But junior Drew Salyers is advancing to the NCAA Championships. Slayers, who shot a four-under-par, is the only individual to advance to the NCAA Championships from a team that failed to advance out of the regional phase of the men's golf championships. He is also the first Hoosier to reach the final since 2018. "Drew was simply outstanding from start to finish. He has the opportunity and ability to win an NCAA Championship," head coach Mike Myer said of Salyers' regional performance. "The team played solid throughout the regional. We just needed a little more up and down the lineup to advance. Extremely proud of our effort."

