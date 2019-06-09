News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 00:36:37 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 9

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Cazx2lmtxfh4id77gq2c
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier 

Franklin, Jackson-Davis earn victory in final game before playing at IU

2022 In-State DE Lands IU Offer After Strong Camp Performance

Texas A&M highlights rash of new offers for ATH Kenneth Phillips III

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times ($) recaps Saturday night's matchup between the Indiana Senior All-Stars and the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of Inside the Hall recaps Friday night's matchup between the Indiana Senior All-Stars and the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of Hassan Diarra's EYBL performance. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana's women's basketball program got a glimpse of the future with the 2019 Indiana All-Stars. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}