Franklin, Jackson-Davis earn victory in final game before playing at IU
2022 In-State DE Lands IU Offer After Strong Camp Performance
Texas A&M highlights rash of new offers for ATH Kenneth Phillips III
CONGRATULATIONS Trey Kaufman on receiving an offer from Indiana University ✅. #iubb pic.twitter.com/g8fC9hiRqx— Coach McFarland (@CardellMcF) June 8, 2019
Indiana All-Stars demolish Kentucky 120-74 in Indianapolis to sweep this year’s series. Trayce Jackson-Davis finishes with game-high 17 points and adds 8 rebounds; Armaan Franklin adds 7 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ZZLQvHUrUg— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 9, 2019
Armaan Franklin getting to the rack. Indiana leads 60-41 with 15:32 left. @indallstars #iubb pic.twitter.com/aicRYUr7dI— Indiana Sports Beat w/Jim Coyle (@jimcoyleISB) June 9, 2019
Mr. and Miss Basketball, both bound for IU, honored before the Indiana All-Stars boys' game. #iubb #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/UX6JkF5boG— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) June 8, 2019
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times ($) recaps Saturday night's matchup between the Indiana Senior All-Stars and the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of Inside the Hall recaps Friday night's matchup between the Indiana Senior All-Stars and the Kentucky Senior All-Stars. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff has highlights of Hassan Diarra's EYBL performance. -- Link
Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star says Indiana's women's basketball program got a glimpse of the future with the 2019 Indiana All-Stars. -- Link
