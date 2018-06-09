Hoosier Daily: June 9
Tweets of the Day
Don’t miss the chance to see your 2018 Indiana All-Stars in action one last time! Tonight’s games @TheFieldhouse tip-off at 5 with the girls game and the boys game following. Tickets are still available through https://t.co/aLiuCVMgZo.#BeatKentucky— Indiana All-Stars (@indallstars) June 9, 2018
You don’t want to miss this Romeo Langford DUNK!!!! Wow!! @yeahyeah_22 @indallstars pic.twitter.com/I3hs9Bhd5c— (812)-HOOPS! (@BbalEvv) June 9, 2018
June 8, 2018
Headlines:
· BOZICH | Kentucky's nobodies punish Indiana's 4-stars, 100-89, via WDRB - LINK
· Langford has off shooting night as Indiana Boys All-Stars fall to Kentucky, via CNHI - LINK
· Hoosiers struggle in 2nd straight loss to Kentucky, via HSR - LINK
----
