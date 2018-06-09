Don’t miss the chance to see your 2018 Indiana All-Stars in action one last time! Tonight’s games @TheFieldhouse tip-off at 5 with the girls game and the boys game following. Tickets are still available through https://t.co/aLiuCVMgZo . #BeatKentucky

— IU signee Romeo Langford following Indiana Senior All-Star's loss to Kentucky.

""Just get over it. We lost. There's nothing we can do to change it.""

Headlines:

· BOZICH | Kentucky's nobodies punish Indiana's 4-stars, 100-89, via WDRB - LINK

· Langford has off shooting night as Indiana Boys All-Stars fall to Kentucky, via CNHI - LINK

· Hoosiers struggle in 2nd straight loss to Kentucky, via HSR - LINK

