{{ timeAgo('2018-06-09 09:50:12 -0500') }} basketball

Hoosier Daily: June 9

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU signee Rob Phinisee.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

""Just get over it. We lost. There's nothing we can do to change it.""
— IU signee Romeo Langford following Indiana Senior All-Star's loss to Kentucky.

Headlines:

· BOZICH | Kentucky's nobodies punish Indiana's 4-stars, 100-89, via WDRB - LINK

· Langford has off shooting night as Indiana Boys All-Stars fall to Kentucky, via CNHI - LINK

· Hoosiers struggle in 2nd straight loss to Kentucky, via HSR - LINK

----

