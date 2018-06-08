Hoosier Daily: June 8
Tweets of the Day
What a great night it was in New Albany yesterday evening! Tickets are still available for Saturday’s matinee at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the Kentucky All-Stars. There are $7, 18, 22, 100 tickets still available that can be found by going to https://t.co/aLiuCVMgZo.— Indiana All-Stars (@indallstars) June 7, 2018
The Joe & Shelly Schwarz President's Suite will be located on the second level of the Excellence Academy: https://t.co/sjmx8Yubq3. pic.twitter.com/MGQh0Gshfc— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) June 7, 2018
Ranking the top conference challenge matchups…— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 7, 2018
1. Kansas at Kentucky
2. Indiana at Duke
3. Michigan at Villanova
4-32 👉 https://t.co/Y4ROv6fjQf @TheAndyKatz covers each game! pic.twitter.com/SCuzjtPMsY
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Coaching Indiana All-Stars 'an honor' for New Albany's Jim Shannon, via Courier-Journal - LINK
· COLUMN: Quarterback Brandon Dawkins has star potential for the IU football program, via IDS - LINK
· IU hoops schedule taking shape, via CNHI - LINK
----
