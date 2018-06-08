Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 8

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It feels good (to finally be a Hoosier). I'm more on my own, but I'm getting to know my teammates better. It feels like it's going to be alright."
— Freshman linebacker Aaron Casey on arriving at IU.

Headlines:

· Coaching Indiana All-Stars 'an honor' for New Albany's Jim Shannon, via Courier-Journal - LINK

· COLUMN: Quarterback Brandon Dawkins has star potential for the IU football program, via IDS - LINK

· IU hoops schedule taking shape, via CNHI - LINK

----

