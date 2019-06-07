The Seminoles make their first-ever trip to the Hall on Dec. 3rd for the #B1GACC challenge. 🔗: https://t.co/tOEVuojLkw pic.twitter.com/LYK2NdCeeS

Working through Romeo Langford's scouting video. Had an extremely up and down freshman season but hard to argue his talent. Finished in the 65th percentile on pull-up jumpers according to @SynergySST (110 FGAs). Natural scorer. Was the RSCI #6 prospect in his class for a reason. pic.twitter.com/kYYOK1QghO

“I felt at home.” @juwanmorgan on his pre-draft workout with the @Pacers yesterday ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bjuRtRYT85

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Trayce Jackson-Davis is reshaping his body to prepare for the Big Ten. -- Link

Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier-Times says former IU QB Nate Sudfeld is making a case for the Eagles' backup quarterback job. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Trayce Jackson-Davis is talking up IU to future recruits. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Wednesday night's Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game could have been a glimpse into IU's future. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network recaps how the 2019 MLB Draft went for IU. -- Link