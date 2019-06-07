News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 7

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Kevin Noon)

Indiana Basketball To Host Florida State In 2019 Big Ten-ACC Challenge

Notes: Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game

Program-Record 10 IU Players Chosen In 2019 Major League Baseball Draft

Indiana Basketball: First Look At Florida State

2020 Mississippi DB Christopher Keys Commits To Indiana

Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis adjusting to life at Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Trayce Jackson-Davis is reshaping his body to prepare for the Big Ten. -- Link

Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier-Times says former IU QB Nate Sudfeld is making a case for the Eagles' backup quarterback job. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Trayce Jackson-Davis is talking up IU to future recruits. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Wednesday night's Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game could have been a glimpse into IU's future. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network recaps how the 2019 MLB Draft went for IU. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}