Hoosier Daily: June 7
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Basketball To Host Florida State In 2019 Big Ten-ACC Challenge
Notes: Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game
Program-Record 10 IU Players Chosen In 2019 Major League Baseball Draft
Indiana Basketball: First Look At Florida State
2020 Mississippi DB Christopher Keys Commits To Indiana
Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis adjusting to life at Indiana
Tweets of the Day
The Seminoles make their first-ever trip to the Hall on Dec. 3rd for the #B1GACC challenge.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 6, 2019
🔗: https://t.co/tOEVuojLkw pic.twitter.com/LYK2NdCeeS
🚧 Stay tuned 🚧 pic.twitter.com/aSNO7uWQHP— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 6, 2019
Working through Romeo Langford's scouting video. Had an extremely up and down freshman season but hard to argue his talent. Finished in the 65th percentile on pull-up jumpers according to @SynergySST (110 FGAs). Natural scorer. Was the RSCI #6 prospect in his class for a reason. pic.twitter.com/kYYOK1QghO— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) June 6, 2019
Video of the Day
“I felt at home.”@juwanmorgan on his pre-draft workout with the @Pacers yesterday ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bjuRtRYT85— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 6, 2019
Headlines
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana says Trayce Jackson-Davis is reshaping his body to prepare for the Big Ten. -- Link
Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier-Times says former IU QB Nate Sudfeld is making a case for the Eagles' backup quarterback job. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Trayce Jackson-Davis is talking up IU to future recruits. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz of the Indiana Daily Student says Wednesday night's Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game could have been a glimpse into IU's future. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network recaps how the 2019 MLB Draft went for IU. -- Link
----
