Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-06 09:41:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 6

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Psgeeygbowq67wdktsvl
2018 five-star guard Romeo Langford is a big addition for IU's roster.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: “I visited the campus and we have had great in-home visits. They obviously just got a big-time commitment with Romeo Langford so that was pretty eye-opening for recruits and if I was to go there, I could come in and make an immediate impact." - Mountain Brook (Ala.) five-star forward Trendon Watford on Indiana.

Headlines:

· IU's star trio opens Indiana All-Star practice, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Dawkins eager to settle in at Indiana, via HSR - LINK

· IU's Anderson looking forward to Indiana All-Star experience, via CNHI - LINK

· White Sox select Stiever in 5th round of MLB Draft, via HSR - LINK

· Track & Field: Eight Hoosiers Prepare for NCAA Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}