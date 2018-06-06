Hoosier Daily: June 6
Tweets of the Day
Blessed to be able to represent my country on the U18 Team....Going for gold 🇺🇸🥇— Trayce Jackson-Davis (@TrayceJackson) June 5, 2018
Happy #TipDunkTuesday!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 5, 2018
We know @IndianaMBB fans are excited to see what @justinsmith3_ can do in Year 2. pic.twitter.com/BPZUuE5lE3
Grind time. pic.twitter.com/SZvnCJuYmh— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 5, 2018
Quote of the Day: “I visited the campus and we have had great in-home visits. They obviously just got a big-time commitment with Romeo Langford so that was pretty eye-opening for recruits and if I was to go there, I could come in and make an immediate impact." - Mountain Brook (Ala.) five-star forward Trendon Watford on Indiana.
Headlines:
· IU's star trio opens Indiana All-Star practice, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Dawkins eager to settle in at Indiana, via HSR - LINK
· IU's Anderson looking forward to Indiana All-Star experience, via CNHI - LINK
· White Sox select Stiever in 5th round of MLB Draft, via HSR - LINK
· Track & Field: Eight Hoosiers Prepare for NCAA Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
