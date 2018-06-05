Hoosier Daily: June 5
Tweets of the Day
The boys are back in town 🤙#IUBB pic.twitter.com/mrXuDX3eb2— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 4, 2018
A great shot of Antwaan Randle El driving to the basket during the 1998 NABC Classic at the RCA Dome. Randle El suited up for @IndianaMBB for the 1998-99 season. @TheRealRandleEl #iufb #iubb pic.twitter.com/L6OBSrytcf— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) June 4, 2018
📍 Bloomington, Indiana pic.twitter.com/UrMHETm3ef— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 4, 2018
Quote of the Day: “It is a great school. Coach (Archie) Miller is bringing in the top talent so that is really good of him for him to recruit the state and they have make me a priority and I appreciate that.” - Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on the Hoosiers.
Headlines:
· Script flips for IU's Tom Allen in year two, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Indiana All-Stars, led by Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford, get to work this morning, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Mike Dixon Returns to Indiana as Associate Head Coach, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Five-star Trayce Jackson-Davis is 'wide open' heading into summer, via Rivals.com - LINK
----
