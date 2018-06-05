Ticker
football

Hoosier Daily: June 5

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Kek75rqaumzgyctuxafi
IU head coach Tom Allen.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: “It is a great school. Coach (Archie) Miller is bringing in the top talent so that is really good of him for him to recruit the state and they have make me a priority and I appreciate that.” - Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on the Hoosiers.

Headlines:

· Script flips for IU's Tom Allen in year two, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Indiana All-Stars, led by Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford, get to work this morning, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Mike Dixon Returns to Indiana as Associate Head Coach, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Five-star Trayce Jackson-Davis is 'wide open' heading into summer, via Rivals.com - LINK

----

