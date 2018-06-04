Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 4

Jordan Wells
2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top IU target.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: "I did. Really good arm they brought out of the pen right there. It was a good ninth inning, but we had to get the big hit.” - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on if he thought his team had Texas on the ropes before falling 3-2 in NCAA tournament play.

Headlines:

· IU’s season ends in 3-2 regional final loss to Texas, via HSR - LINK

· Kentucky boys, Indiana girls complete sweeps in Junior All-Stars series, via Courier-Journal - LINK

· Indiana Basketball: Targets Make Initial USA Men's U18 Cut, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

