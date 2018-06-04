Hoosier Daily: June 4
Tweets of the Day
Victor Oladipo had to wait 5 years to become a star in the NBA but interviews like this on @NHLNetwork show that he's been preparing himself to handle every aspect of that spotlight much longer pic.twitter.com/FhzQAN8sV5— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 3, 2018
June 3, 2018
#HoosierNation—— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) June 4, 2018
Thank you! Although it didn't end how we hoped, we've had your support through it all. Here's to another great season in the books. #GoIU ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/GwGAjNSYh7
Quote of the Day: "I did. Really good arm they brought out of the pen right there. It was a good ninth inning, but we had to get the big hit.” - IU baseball head coach Chris Lemonis on if he thought his team had Texas on the ropes before falling 3-2 in NCAA tournament play.
Headlines:
· IU’s season ends in 3-2 regional final loss to Texas, via HSR - LINK
· Kentucky boys, Indiana girls complete sweeps in Junior All-Stars series, via Courier-Journal - LINK
· Indiana Basketball: Targets Make Initial USA Men's U18 Cut, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
