{{ timeAgo('2018-06-30 10:21:55 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: June 30

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Wkkwxgw5odopkyrfjjpm
IU point guard target DJ Carton.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It means a lot just having this opportunity to be able to go to all these schools, feels great having my area, the Midwest, looking out for me."
— IU point guard target DJ Carton.

Headlines:

· Strong IU freshman class not feeling pressure, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Crean settling in with Georgia basketball, via Valdosta Daily Times - LINK

----

