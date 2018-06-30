Hoosier Daily: June 30
Tweets of the Day
Bloomington📍 official visit‼️— DJ Carton (@DJCarton) June 29, 2018
Archie showing DJ Carton the IU tradition! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Kuqpm5VOZR— Joel (@Cabbyfromgreene) June 29, 2018
Still convinced I was born to tote the rock.. gotta keep that elbow tight! #proudgreatuncle pic.twitter.com/hR1FGxfdTR— Wesley Martin (@WesleyMartin76) June 29, 2018
Week 4 in the books. Can’t think of a better guy to highlight than @_Jshun_ . Coming off his 3rd ACL and attacking it with such a great attitude. He’s looking really good! pic.twitter.com/NVheeb6pny— Matt Rhea, PhD (@MattRheaPhD) June 29, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Strong IU freshman class not feeling pressure, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Crean settling in with Georgia basketball, via Valdosta Daily Times - LINK
----
