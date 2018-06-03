Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 09:59:41 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: June 3

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

B00g9wl4lrmjlahqd1zh
IU football signee Madison Norris (left) won the state title in the 110m hurdles.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Quote of the Day: "I think if everybody was here it would have been a different story. But it's all about fun - it was fun to play against those guys who I haven't played against before." - Indianapolis Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin following the Indiana Junior All-Star's 113-109 overtime loss to Kentucky.

· Bill Mallory Remembered For Loyalty, Integrity, Toughness, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Mallory Men pay lasting tribute to coaching legend, via HSR - LINK

· Indiana Junior All-Stars Fall 113-109 To Kentucky In Series Opener, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Baseball: Milto gem helps IU stave off NCAA elimination, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}