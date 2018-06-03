Hoosier Daily: June 3
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
So @Madisonnorris91 will be chasing QBs for #iufb in the future. They may need a head start. @HSEAthletics star wins @IHSAA1 hurdles title. pic.twitter.com/ADOeRf14sI— IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) June 3, 2018
Here at Memorial Stadium for the Celebration of Life for former Indiana football head coach Bill Mallory. You couldn’t ask for better weather for this. #iufb pic.twitter.com/x9A9JzZHLU— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 2, 2018
Survive and advance. On to the next task. #IUBASE pic.twitter.com/mloYa2AbcC— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) June 3, 2018
Quote of the Day: "I think if everybody was here it would have been a different story. But it's all about fun - it was fun to play against those guys who I haven't played against before." - Indianapolis Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin following the Indiana Junior All-Star's 113-109 overtime loss to Kentucky.
Headlines:
· Bill Mallory Remembered For Loyalty, Integrity, Toughness, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Mallory Men pay lasting tribute to coaching legend, via HSR - LINK
· Indiana Junior All-Stars Fall 113-109 To Kentucky In Series Opener, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Baseball: Milto gem helps IU stave off NCAA elimination, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.