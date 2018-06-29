Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 29

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU freshman guard Rob Phinisee.
Tweets of the Day

"Right now, I’m playing corner, but wherever Coach Allen needs me, that’s where I’m going to be at."
— IU freshman Reese Taylor.

Headlines:

· Summer Recruiting Update: Indiana Hoosiers Football, via TheGruelingTruth.net - LINK

· How former IU baseball players are faring in the pros, via HSR - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}