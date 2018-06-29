Hoosier Daily: June 29
Tweets of the Day
Soon...#iufb pic.twitter.com/RdcQKi5jN1— Mark Hagen (@CoachHagenIU) June 28, 2018
Take it easy on the rims, fellas. 😯#IUBB pic.twitter.com/i0BmrJsjKU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 28, 2018
Big part of Grady's 10th bday was getting to see @yeahyeah_22 and a signed pic for his bedroom #IUBB pic.twitter.com/4QWyqngBVA— Brandon Callison (@callison32) June 29, 2018
.@dallasmavs G Yogi Ferrell paid for over 100 foster care kids to watch the screening of Uncle Drew tonight in North Dallas. @mavscare @mcuban pic.twitter.com/fcXtM8JADW— Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) June 28, 2018
"Right now, I’m playing corner, but wherever Coach Allen needs me, that’s where I’m going to be at."
— IU freshman Reese Taylor.
Headlines:
· Summer Recruiting Update: Indiana Hoosiers Football, via TheGruelingTruth.net - LINK
· How former IU baseball players are faring in the pros, via HSR - LINK
----
