Take it easy on the rims, fellas. 😯 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/i0BmrJsjKU

Big part of Grady's 10th bday was getting to see @yeahyeah_22 and a signed pic for his bedroom #IUBB pic.twitter.com/4QWyqngBVA

. @dallasmavs G Yogi Ferrell paid for over 100 foster care kids to watch the screening of Uncle Drew tonight in North Dallas. @mavscare @mcuban pic.twitter.com/fcXtM8JADW

"Right now, I’m playing corner, but wherever Coach Allen needs me, that’s where I’m going to be at."

Headlines:

· Summer Recruiting Update: Indiana Hoosiers Football, via TheGruelingTruth.net - LINK

· How former IU baseball players are faring in the pros, via HSR - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.