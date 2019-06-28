News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 00:45:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 28

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tjkgknm9cykemi8sfzlt
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Trevor Ruszkowski)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Announces Assistant Ed Schilling's Departure From Coaching Staff

Scholarship offers in the 2020 class

CrimsonCast Ep. 597 - Mailbag Part One

VIDEO: Catching Up With IU Freshman Running Back Sampson James

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Rick Bozich of WDRB examines what Archie Miller needs in an assistant coach. -- Link

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana explains why Indiana and Kentucky won't be playing anytime soon. -- Link

Tom Keegan of The Boston Herald spoke to Fran Fraschilla to discuss the Boston Celtics' picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, including Romeo Langford. -- Link

Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says the 2019 Kentucky Mr. Baseball has committed to IU. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says freshman David Ellis is ready to make an impact with IU football. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}