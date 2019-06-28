Hoosier Daily: June 28
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Announces Assistant Ed Schilling's Departure From Coaching Staff
Scholarship offers in the 2020 class
CrimsonCast Ep. 597 - Mailbag Part One
VIDEO: Catching Up With IU Freshman Running Back Sampson James
Tweets of the Day
Your latest entry to the Indiana-Kentucky scheduling saga. #iubb https://t.co/TzImrcHpy2— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) June 27, 2019
Great night with @IndianaFootball QB’s and RB’s! pic.twitter.com/EUobB06qYH— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) June 27, 2019
Catching up on those Mean Streets days #adidashoops pic.twitter.com/RsUR8CGLkJ— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) June 27, 2019
Video of the Day
Sharing his first thoughts since making it to Bloomington ⤵️@iam__cj pic.twitter.com/9GGVrHdrri— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 27, 2019
Headlines
Rick Bozich of WDRB examines what Archie Miller needs in an assistant coach. -- Link
Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana explains why Indiana and Kentucky won't be playing anytime soon. -- Link
Tom Keegan of The Boston Herald spoke to Fran Fraschilla to discuss the Boston Celtics' picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, including Romeo Langford. -- Link
Zackary Swoboda of the Indiana Daily Student says the 2019 Kentucky Mr. Baseball has committed to IU. -- Link
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says freshman David Ellis is ready to make an impact with IU football. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.