{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 10:06:07 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: June 28

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Four-star wide receiver David Bell.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Just yesterday, I was on the phone with Coach DeBord talking about what kind of NFL offense they run, and he said they run a West Coast-style offense. That's big for me if I go there, to get into an offense that's going to have NFL-type of schemes so that I can learn as quickly as possible."
— Four-star receiver David Bell on IU.

Headlines:

· Reese Taylor at IU: From quarterback to cornerback, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Can IU baseball become a destination job?, via CNHI - LINK

----

