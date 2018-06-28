Hoosier Daily: June 28
Tweets of the Day
This one is for the people in the back 😤 pic.twitter.com/uN0FoX8b75— Jake Forrester (@begreatjake) June 27, 2018
@aldurham01 could've slept in this morning, but he was up before sun rise - in the gym, by himself - working on his game. He still has a lift, class, & then another skill workout this afternoon. #Sacrifice— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) June 28, 2018
"Success is never owned; it's only rented, & the rent is due every day." pic.twitter.com/FRjhrQuOPP
In our interview today, Victor Oladipo addressed his comment he made Saturday on LeBron James free agency, ("If you want to win come to Indy.")— Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 27, 2018
"If you wanna come, come on. We could do something special. Great basketball state & fans. What more do you want?" pic.twitter.com/unynIrJDG3
.@juwanmorgan is up to something 🤔📸#IUBB pic.twitter.com/u0ffrbmSIU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 27, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Reese Taylor at IU: From quarterback to cornerback, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Can IU baseball become a destination job?, via CNHI - LINK
