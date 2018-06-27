My Birthday. My World. My Top 6 pic.twitter.com/rY6brzPEhg

Don’t try this at home. Isaac James makes everything look easy. Great demo of explosiveness off and onto one foot. @IndianaFootball #speed pic.twitter.com/non1TYyo57

"I don't think anything needs to change. Obviously I want the ball and I want to play more, but I'm doing whatever this team needs to win."

Headlines:

· Indiana coach Archie Miller seeks to challenge his 2018-19 team earlier, harder than last year, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Former IU quarterback Nick Tronti plans to transfer to FAU, via Sun-Sentinel - LINK

· Mr. Football honoree Reese Taylor ready for switch to defense, via HSR - LINK

· Indiana University running back Ricky Brookins’ GoFundMe for manager reflects coach Tom Allen’s team culture, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.