Hoosier Daily: June 27
Tweets of the Day
Meet more #iufb up-and-comers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QKIzSsx7Au— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) June 27, 2018
My Birthday. My World. My Top 6 pic.twitter.com/rY6brzPEhg— Kaleb Boateng 🏆🚀 (@kingkaleb56) June 26, 2018
Don’t try this at home. Isaac James makes everything look easy. Great demo of explosiveness off and onto one foot. @IndianaFootball #speed pic.twitter.com/non1TYyo57— Matt Rhea, PhD (@MattRheaPhD) June 26, 2018
#iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/v5jA7lEJys— RESPECTABLE ADAM (@B89Adam) June 26, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Indiana coach Archie Miller seeks to challenge his 2018-19 team earlier, harder than last year, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Former IU quarterback Nick Tronti plans to transfer to FAU, via Sun-Sentinel - LINK
· Mr. Football honoree Reese Taylor ready for switch to defense, via HSR - LINK
· Indiana University running back Ricky Brookins’ GoFundMe for manager reflects coach Tom Allen’s team culture, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.