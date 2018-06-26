Victor Oladipo is a STAR forreal 🎤 (via @NBAonTNT ) pic.twitter.com/HvBzuhxmZN

🥇🎙 Congrats to Don Fischer on receiving the first Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award from the National Sports Media Association! Earlier this year he picked up his 25th Indiana Sportscaster of the Year award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/V6KyQMNygB

Big offer for in-state Rivals150 guard Brandon Newman. Expect for entirety of the Midwest to follow suit next month https://t.co/f8K83Bzlym

— Four-star guard Brandon Newman on his IU offer.

"You get an opportunity to go play there, you better consider it heavily."

Headlines:

· 2019 Four-Star Brandon Newman Talks IU Offer, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Who’s on deck? IU begins national search to replace Lemonis, via HSR - LINK

· Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller are #Feathery, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Pacers Victor Oladipo named NBA's Most Improved Player, via WTHR - LINK

