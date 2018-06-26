Hoosier Daily: June 26
Tweets of the Day
MOST. IMPROVED. PLAYER.— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 26, 2018
Congrats @VicOladipo! pic.twitter.com/i3TaVqYjCz
Victor Oladipo is a STAR forreal 🎤 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/HvBzuhxmZN— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 26, 2018
🥇🎙 Congrats to Don Fischer on receiving the first Woody Durham Voice of College Sports Award from the National Sports Media Association!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 26, 2018
Earlier this year he picked up his 25th Indiana Sportscaster of the Year award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/V6KyQMNygB
Big offer for in-state Rivals150 guard Brandon Newman. Expect for entirety of the Midwest to follow suit next month https://t.co/f8K83Bzlym— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 25, 2018
June 25, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· 2019 Four-Star Brandon Newman Talks IU Offer, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Who’s on deck? IU begins national search to replace Lemonis, via HSR - LINK
· Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller are #Feathery, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Pacers Victor Oladipo named NBA's Most Improved Player, via WTHR - LINK
----
