Hoosier Daily: June 25
"Very productive trip to Indiana University team camp. Great competition with great results! We played hard and continue to come together in pursuit of scholarships and championships"— Cass Tech Hoops (@tech_cass) June 24, 2018
CT Pride #Preparation4Greatness pic.twitter.com/wkeRUc9SeD
Bkoomington South Boys go 6-0 on the weekend. Good job Panthers! Thank you Indiana University Men’s Basketball for hosting a great team camp! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/mrOaJmNMaV— bballmom L3AL (@slealindiana) June 24, 2018
Great day of team 🏀 camp at INDIANA UNIVERSITY for Coach Satt and HSE players. So glad my son had the opportunity to play on such a beautiful court. @landon_morris1 @HSEBoysBball pic.twitter.com/1kCkT3vOLI— Lori (Meinerding) (@lorim45) June 24, 2018
Great day at IU team camp with the guys. Great group of young men. pic.twitter.com/rQIJJNfego— Jeff Hanni (@jhanni44) June 24, 2018
I really appreciate @CoachAllenIU for making the trip up. Great to have him at outing last week! @TTindy @IndianaFootball #ACGolf18 pic.twitter.com/yi60VzjYnO— Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) June 25, 2018
This is a fun read... #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/zDkduF0OYZ— RESPECTABLE ADAM (@B89Adam) June 24, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Source: Lemonis set to leave IU for Mississippi State, via HSR - LINK
· TJ Ivy looking for fit at tight end, via HSR - LINK
· New Castle forward Mason Gillis commits to Purdue basketball, via J&C - LINK
