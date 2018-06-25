Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 25

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Wsmokzeb6j7qt4m0vrin
IU freshman tight end TJ Ivy.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"They’re really close to home. They’ve definitely been recruiting me the hardest."
— Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on IU.

Headlines:

· Source: Lemonis set to leave IU for Mississippi State, via HSR - LINK

· TJ Ivy looking for fit at tight end, via HSR - LINK

· New Castle forward Mason Gillis commits to Purdue basketball, via J&C - LINK

----

