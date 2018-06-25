"Very productive trip to Indiana University team camp. Great competition with great results! We played hard and continue to come together in pursuit of scholarships and championships" CT Pride #Preparation4Greatness pic.twitter.com/wkeRUc9SeD

Bkoomington South Boys go 6-0 on the weekend. Good job Panthers! Thank you Indiana University Men’s Basketball for hosting a great team camp! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/mrOaJmNMaV

Great day of team 🏀 camp at INDIANA UNIVERSITY for Coach Satt and HSE players. So glad my son had the opportunity to play on such a beautiful court. @landon_morris1 @HSEBoysBball pic.twitter.com/1kCkT3vOLI

Great day at IU team camp with the guys. Great group of young men. pic.twitter.com/rQIJJNfego

I really appreciate @CoachAllenIU for making the trip up. Great to have him at outing last week! @TTindy @IndianaFootball #ACGolf18 pic.twitter.com/yi60VzjYnO

This is a fun read... #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/zDkduF0OYZ

"They’re really close to home. They’ve definitely been recruiting me the hardest."

Headlines:

· Source: Lemonis set to leave IU for Mississippi State, via HSR - LINK

· TJ Ivy looking for fit at tight end, via HSR - LINK

· New Castle forward Mason Gillis commits to Purdue basketball, via J&C - LINK

