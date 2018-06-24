Finished up before some off time playing in the Indiana University team camp. Played some high level competition. pic.twitter.com/5V0BVkey4M

IE Love at the IU Camp! 💚🧡🏀 #IndianaElite 2020 w/ Tre Coleman & Anthony Leal pic.twitter.com/sMn5n3J4gH

"He's been here for six weeks and he's already become a leader on the team. A lot of the guys already look up to him and he's very vocal, so that will have an impact on our defense."

Headlines:

· Where are they now? IU Hoosier Pat Graham is coaching high school players, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Hoosiers' programs heading right way, via Journal Gazette - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.