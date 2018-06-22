Hoosier Daily: June 22
Tweets of the Day
Our 7️⃣6️⃣ #NBADraft picks leads the Big Ten.@TheofficialEG10 @dj_white3 @VicOladipo @CodyZeller @NoahVonleh @OAnunoby @nolimittb31 #ProIU #iubb pic.twitter.com/IG1nT0Diuf— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 21, 2018
I’m tempted by this one because a year from tomorrow @yeahyeah_22 will likely be in the NBA draft. #IUBB @IUBloomington pic.twitter.com/459DGQmYPx— Whitney Driver (@IUBoSox86) June 22, 2018
Absolutely loved my visit to Indiana Tuesday💯 #IUnit #LEO #hoosiers Thank you@CoachTee34 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2DQJ5Q78Z4— HD🔟 (@D_harris2121) June 20, 2018
Headlines:
· 2019 commits Cooper, Passmore already getting IU education, via HSR - LINK
· IDS has a feature on returning IU receiver J-Shun Harris - LINK
----
