Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-22 08:45:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 22

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Grduv1uttd9ffs3u76aa
IU signee Romeo Langford.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

"He's extremely intelligent, extremely fast and his hands are really, really good. When he gets his hands on you, it's going to make a difference in the contact on the play."
— Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic head coach Aubrey Blackwell on new IU commit C.J. Person.

Headlines:

· 2019 commits Cooper, Passmore already getting IU education, via HSR - LINK

· IDS has a feature on returning IU receiver J-Shun Harris - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}