{{ timeAgo('2018-06-21 09:55:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 21

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU head coach Tom Allen.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"He'll beat a linebacker one-on-one, he'll be a lot of safeties one-on-one. He's a kid that, when you see his highlight film, there's four or five plays where he takes five yard hitches, makes one person miss and it ends up being a 20-25 yard play."
— Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus head coach Chris Merritt on new IU football commit Gary Cooper.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers get big haul with nine football commits in last week, via CNHI - LINK

· National tryout, Top 100 camp help Bulldogs' Carton evolve, mature, via QCTimes.com - LINK

· How the Crossroads Classic could be improved, via IDS - LINK

