Hoosier Daily: June 21
Tweets of the Day
A #WallpaperWednesday with our most recent #NBA First Round draft pick - @OAnunoby #iubb pic.twitter.com/azrkBpOOhf— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 20, 2018
.@ajguyton named assistant coach at @LoyolaHounds as @CoachTHardy completes 2018-2019 coaching staff. https://t.co/jgZ9XhNQij #gohounds pic.twitter.com/h8O8KO0LAT— Loyola Men's BKB (@LoyolaMBB) June 20, 2018
📍 @CoachAllenIU's House pic.twitter.com/egLs7EuIOd— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 20, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Hoosiers get big haul with nine football commits in last week, via CNHI - LINK
· National tryout, Top 100 camp help Bulldogs' Carton evolve, mature, via QCTimes.com - LINK
· How the Crossroads Classic could be improved, via IDS - LINK
----
