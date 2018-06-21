A #WallpaperWednesday with our most recent #NBA First Round draft pick - @OAnunoby #iubb pic.twitter.com/azrkBpOOhf

. @ajguyton named assistant coach at @LoyolaHounds as @CoachTHardy completes 2018-2019 coaching staff. https://t.co/jgZ9XhNQij #gohounds pic.twitter.com/h8O8KO0LAT

— Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus head coach Chris Merritt on new IU football commit Gary Cooper.

"He'll beat a linebacker one-on-one, he'll be a lot of safeties one-on-one. He's a kid that, when you see his highlight film, there's four or five plays where he takes five yard hitches, makes one person miss and it ends up being a 20-25 yard play."

Headlines:

· Hoosiers get big haul with nine football commits in last week, via CNHI - LINK

· National tryout, Top 100 camp help Bulldogs' Carton evolve, mature, via QCTimes.com - LINK

· How the Crossroads Classic could be improved, via IDS - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.