{{ timeAgo('2018-06-20 09:29:18 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: June 20

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU freshman guard Rob Phinisee.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Quote of the Day

"There's a reason why I went there first. I'm a Big Ten fan, I wanted to play in the Big Ten ever since I was young."
— New IU commit Kervens Bonhomme

· Four commits in one day has IU football recruiting heating up in Tom Allen's second year, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Softball: Homestead grad finding groove at Indiana, via JG - LINK

