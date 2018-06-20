Hoosier Daily: June 20
Tweets of the Day
Summer break? Never heard of it. 😤#IUBB pic.twitter.com/nXJGSUrrqa— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 19, 2018
IU football freshman Madison Norris has been mistaken for Romeo Langford several times in the past few weeks, said he had to leave Bloomington Walmart recently because of fans accosting him. #iufb pic.twitter.com/mI6O3QWV7G— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) June 19, 2018
was wondering what this was about and found out that Indiana has gotten nine 2019 commitments in the last five days: https://t.co/7sb1jm6EBv https://t.co/yBpeZfExDE— Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) June 19, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Four commits in one day has IU football recruiting heating up in Tom Allen's second year, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Softball: Homestead grad finding groove at Indiana, via JG - LINK
----
