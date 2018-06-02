Thank you to everyone who's helped me throughout this process... I'm very excited to announce my commitment to Indiana University!! #IUnit19 pic.twitter.com/DIBqBMNX3t

Spoke w/ @IndianaMBB FR G Rob Phinisee on what it’s like to be a Lafayette kid going to to play for the Hoosiers. @TheNSSports story in a bit. pic.twitter.com/mJCdiC7ETQ

Before the boys game began, we presented Indiana Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford with a special award. #HoosiersReunionClassic pic.twitter.com/v8N2qSg8Mh

· Baseball vs. Texas Southern: 2:30 p.m. ET

What To Watch :

Quote of the Day : “Tough game. You get in the fourth and you give up seven runs with two outs, (it) just took the wind out of our sails.” - IU head coach Chris Lemonis on his team's 10-3 loss to Texas A&M in NCAA regional action .

Headlines:

· Doyel: Romeo and Phinisee in Hoosiers gym, but what's up with Dean Tate?, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Indiana University recruit Rob Phinisee brings a lot to the basketball court, but even more off it, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Baseball: 7-run fourth dooms Hoosiers in 10-3 loss to Aggies, via HSR - LINK

· Archie Miller: Hoosier players are going to look to the NBA Draft early so get used to it, via News-Sentinel - LINK

