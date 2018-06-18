— Three-star CB Larry Tracy on committing to Indiana

"I will be taking my talents and furthering my education at Indiana University. It's always been home and it always will be. #LEO #IUnit19."

Headlines:

· IU has to find answers at tight end in 2018, via IDS - LINK

· Pine-Richland lineman Mike Katic chooses Indiana, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - LINK

