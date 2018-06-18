Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-18 09:24:25 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: June 18

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Mgoyscnttdkbi6qnyact
IU head coach Tom Allen.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I will be taking my talents and furthering my education at Indiana University. It's always been home and it always will be. #LEO #IUnit19."
— Three-star CB Larry Tracy on committing to Indiana

Headlines:

· IU has to find answers at tight end in 2018, via IDS - LINK

· Pine-Richland lineman Mike Katic chooses Indiana, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - LINK

----

