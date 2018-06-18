Hoosier Daily: June 18
Tweets of the Day
June 17, 2018
It’s Hep’s Rock!— Bruce Johnson (@BruceSJohnson) June 17, 2018
The Cream & Crimson!#MemorialStadium | #B1G | #LEO pic.twitter.com/7UuBoUSQ90
OFFICIALLY A HOOSIER🔴⚪️ #IUnit19 #LEO @OLCoachHiller @CoachAllenIU @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/WRqE9oT4Oj— michael katic (@KaticMichael) June 17, 2018
Quote of the Day
"I will be taking my talents and furthering my education at Indiana University. It's always been home and it always will be. #LEO #IUnit19."
— Three-star CB Larry Tracy on committing to Indiana
Headlines:
· IU has to find answers at tight end in 2018, via IDS - LINK
· Pine-Richland lineman Mike Katic chooses Indiana, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - LINK
----
