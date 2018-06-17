Hoosier Daily: June 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
We challenged our guys in January to trust the system, give us their best effort, and transform our team speed. Last fall: 3 guys > 21 mph; 5 > 20 mph. @IndianaFootball Current speed board ⬇️ Keep it rolling boys!⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1dtxBP0SPx— Matt Rhea, PhD (@MattRheaPhD) June 16, 2018
A night to remember. 📸 from the #USABMU18 medal stand with #FIBAU18Americas gold.— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 17, 2018
GALLERY » https://t.co/JGzJ5iFPkI pic.twitter.com/9EWiUVT9Wp
Growth during the season for @justinsmith3_ last year as a freshman:— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 16, 2018
First 14 Games: 4.0ppg, 10mpg, 48.9FG%
Last 17 Games: 8.5ppg, 18mpg, 57.8FG%#iubb | #SaturdayStats pic.twitter.com/Ui35eSCQq2
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· All Four Drafted Hoosiers Sign with MLB Clubs, via Hoosier Network - LINK
· Blackmon Jr. hosts first basketball skills camp, via Wane.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.