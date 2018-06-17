Ticker
basketball

Hoosier Daily: June 17

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Former IU guard James Blackmon.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I thought, in our conversations, he’s starting to take his game a little bit more serious. He’s starting to take the approach of (having) his own individual pride in what he is and how he does it and go up a level."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on point guard Devonte Green

Headlines:

· All Four Drafted Hoosiers Sign with MLB Clubs, via Hoosier Network - LINK

· Blackmon Jr. hosts first basketball skills camp, via Wane.com - LINK

