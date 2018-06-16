Hoosier Daily: June 16
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
🚧 Right to work 🚧#IUBB pic.twitter.com/2omUD2oNBP— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018
Bling bling.#ProIU #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KfbA7Hd3nE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 15, 2018
Quote of the Day
"I took the visit, I enjoyed it. It was a great place. I could really see myself living the area even in life after football."
— Three-star defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore on committing to IU.
Headlines:
· Miami DL Passmore commits to IU, via HSR - LINK
· Romeo Langford, Charles Bassey make Louisville-area 2018 class special, via Courier-Journal - LINK
· USA Men's U18 Team Into Gold Medal Game With 104-92 Win Over Argentina, via USA Basketball - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.