Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-16 10:33:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 16

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Vaesabm7aukyttxfojyr
IU signee Romeo Langford (left)
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I took the visit, I enjoyed it. It was a great place. I could really see myself living the area even in life after football."
— Three-star defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore on committing to IU.

Headlines:

· Miami DL Passmore commits to IU, via HSR - LINK

· Romeo Langford, Charles Bassey make Louisville-area 2018 class special, via Courier-Journal - LINK

· USA Men's U18 Team Into Gold Medal Game With 104-92 Win Over Argentina, via USA Basketball - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}