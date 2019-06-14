News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 14

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Xikgvetectyuir3aouqk
Armaan Franklin's approach as he gets acclimated to the men's basketball program is among the featured articles in today's newsstand. (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Preview: June 14 A Big Official Visit Weekend For Indiana Football

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Defensive End Beau Robbins

Live Thread: NBPA Top 100 Camp

A Father's Day Deal For Hoosier Fans!

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the promotion of former IU manager Casey Weidl (2007-09) to director of college scouting among its changes to the scouting and football operations departments. -- Link

Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis start describes how incoming freshman Armaan Franklin arrives into the IU men's basketball program eager to earn more playing time. -- Link

Continuing Inside The Hall's offseason storylines series, Dylan Wallace asks how the frontcourt rotation will shake out. -- Link

For the Indiana Daily Student, Wallace writes about Romeo Langford's invitation to the NBA Draft green room. -- Link

The IDS' Zackary Swoboda writes about former IU catcher Ryan Fineman signing a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}