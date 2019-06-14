Congrats to @OAnunoby and the @Raptors on winning the #NBAFinals ! #ProIU pic.twitter.com/25bIVwx4RE

Congrats to former #IUFB manager @C_Weidl on being promoted to Director of Scouting Operations. #ProIU https://t.co/naGInNnJ72

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the promotion of former IU manager Casey Weidl (2007-09) to director of college scouting among its changes to the scouting and football operations departments. -- Link

Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis start describes how incoming freshman Armaan Franklin arrives into the IU men's basketball program eager to earn more playing time. -- Link

Continuing Inside The Hall's offseason storylines series, Dylan Wallace asks how the frontcourt rotation will shake out. -- Link

For the Indiana Daily Student, Wallace writes about Romeo Langford's invitation to the NBA Draft green room. -- Link

The IDS' Zackary Swoboda writes about former IU catcher Ryan Fineman signing a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. -- Link