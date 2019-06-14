Hoosier Daily: June 14
Seen on The Hoosier
Preview: June 14 A Big Official Visit Weekend For Indiana Football
VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Defensive End Beau Robbins
Live Thread: NBPA Top 100 Camp
Tweets of the Day
Congrats to @OAnunoby and the @Raptors on winning the #NBAFinals!#ProIU pic.twitter.com/25bIVwx4RE— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 14, 2019
Congrats to former #IUFB manager @C_Weidl on being promoted to Director of Scouting Operations. #ProIU https://t.co/naGInNnJ72— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 13, 2019
Video of the Day
Working 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜. 💪 pic.twitter.com/UVUYRFA0AA— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 14, 2019
Headlines
The Philadelphia Eagles announced the promotion of former IU manager Casey Weidl (2007-09) to director of college scouting among its changes to the scouting and football operations departments. -- Link
Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis start describes how incoming freshman Armaan Franklin arrives into the IU men's basketball program eager to earn more playing time. -- Link
Continuing Inside The Hall's offseason storylines series, Dylan Wallace asks how the frontcourt rotation will shake out. -- Link
For the Indiana Daily Student, Wallace writes about Romeo Langford's invitation to the NBA Draft green room. -- Link
The IDS' Zackary Swoboda writes about former IU catcher Ryan Fineman signing a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. -- Link
