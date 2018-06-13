Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 13

IU signee Jerome Hunter arrived on campus this week.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Don’t play the score, try to play to win each possession - a lot of coach-speak. I thought our guys actually did a pretty decent job. I’ve never seen a score like that after one quarter. After that, they still tried to play the right way."
— USA/Kansas head coach Bill Self on what he told the U18 team in 118-26 blowout win over Panama.

Headlines:

· Dameon Willis taking the lead with IU linebackers, via HSR - LINK

· Indiana center De’Ron Davis facing “slow process” this summer in returning to the basketball court, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· New Castle star Mason Gillis looking for “the right fit” as his knee (and game) gets better and better, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Baseball: Pair of Hoosiers sign pro contracts, via IDS - LINK

