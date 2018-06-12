Hoosier Daily: June 12
Tweets of the Day
.@aldurham01 working towards a 💪 sophomore year.#MixtapeMonday | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/vFrXr8SfFy— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 11, 2018
FINAL: 🇺🇸 #USABMU18 118 , 🇵🇦 Panama 26— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 12, 2018
USA moves to 2⃣-0⃣ & will take on 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico to close out Group A preliminary round play tomorrow at 6 PM EDT. #FIBAU18Americas pic.twitter.com/t0kMczW464
Roll with us. pic.twitter.com/r01aXHDSmE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 11, 2018
Headlines:
· Allen returns to roots with new extra assistant, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Charles Campbell Aiming For Starting Spot, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· “Phase 2" of the Archie Miller era with Indiana basketball gets underway today, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· IU to play Wake Forest in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, via HSR - LINK
