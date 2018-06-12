Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 12

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU head coach Archie Miller.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Going into fall camp, I definitely want to start. I want to be the clearcut No. 1 guy. I know I have to go out and beat some great kickers, but that's my goal."
— IU freshman kicker Charles Campbell on arriving to Bloomington

Headlines:

· Allen returns to roots with new extra assistant, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Charles Campbell Aiming For Starting Spot, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· “Phase 2" of the Archie Miller era with Indiana basketball gets underway today, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· IU to play Wake Forest in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, via HSR - LINK

