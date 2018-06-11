Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 09:01:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosier Daily: June 11

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU head coach Archie Miller.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

"They're recruiting me not just to come in and wait a few years and then play, but make an impact right away and help the team right away."
— 2019 three-star cornerback Dane Belton on being recruited by IU.

Headlines:

· Warren Central’s Shaila Beeler commits to IU, via HSR - LINK

· Valpo guard Brandon Newman is proving to be a rising (and shooting) star on the recruiting circuit, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· 2019 IU target Trayce Jackson-Davis played four minutes for Team USA in 105-73 win over Dominican Republic - LINK

----

