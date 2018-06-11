Hoosier Daily: June 11
Tweets of the Day
2018 Indiana Basketball Reunion tonight in French Lick, IN! Turnout from almost every decade, serious studs in house! Hoosier Nation your favs were all there! 🔴⚪️ #Humble— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) June 11, 2018
June 10, 2018
📰 RECAP: #USABMU18 dominates Dominican Republic 105-73 in #FIBAU18Americas openerhttps://t.co/8bapi9zIIP— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 11, 2018
Headlines:
· Warren Central’s Shaila Beeler commits to IU, via HSR - LINK
· Valpo guard Brandon Newman is proving to be a rising (and shooting) star on the recruiting circuit, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· 2019 IU target Trayce Jackson-Davis played four minutes for Team USA in 105-73 win over Dominican Republic - LINK
----
