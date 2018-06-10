Ticker
Hoosier Daily: June 10

Gv3kvjygtd8fribqtybb
2018 IU signee Romeo Langford.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

"Really, I was more focused and more locked in knowing that we don't want to be a team to go 0-2 to Kentucky. That's really what got me and the team going tonight."
— IU signee Romeo Langford following the 109-81 win for Indiana All-Stars over Kentucky.

Headlines:

· Indiana All-Stars Blow Out Kentucky All-Stars 109-81 In Indianapolis, via TheHoosier.com - LINK

· Romeo ends prep career with one last bang, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Langford leaves Indiana high school basketball with one, last memory, via WTHR - LINK

· IU women's basketball commit Grace Berger lone bright spot in loss for Kentucky All-Stars, via IDS - LINK

· Lilly King resets World No. 1 100-breaststroke just hours after Yulia Efimova, via SwimSwam - LINK

----

