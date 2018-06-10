Hoosier Daily: June 10
Tweets of the Day
Ready to roll❗️ It's 🇺🇸 #USABMU18 gameday versus 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic in our first game of the @FIBA Americas U18 Championship.— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 10, 2018
📍 St. Catharines, Canada
⏱️ 6 PM EDT
📺 https://t.co/HKI3aH3kAz pic.twitter.com/VLHwbrMhwo
Ro @yeahyeah_22 getting it going early! Second bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/VsbOCbCnXo— Frankie Vision (@FrankieVision) June 9, 2018
“I had to let Romeo go tonight for good.”— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) June 10, 2018
New Albany HC Jim Shannon reflects on his time with Romeo and this year’s All-Star Team pic.twitter.com/SSDeE3A11M
Headlines:
· Indiana All-Stars Blow Out Kentucky All-Stars 109-81 In Indianapolis, via TheHoosier.com - LINK
· Romeo ends prep career with one last bang, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Langford leaves Indiana high school basketball with one, last memory, via WTHR - LINK
· IU women's basketball commit Grace Berger lone bright spot in loss for Kentucky All-Stars, via IDS - LINK
· Lilly King resets World No. 1 100-breaststroke just hours after Yulia Efimova, via SwimSwam - LINK
----
