Hoosier Daily: June 1
Tweets of the Day
📚 Academic Advisor— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 31, 2018
✅ Injury Rehab
💈 Barbershop
🚧 Locker Room Renovation
🦁 Zoo Trip@DDavis2016 is the host for the first #iubb Vlog! pic.twitter.com/ghItdUjume
@_king_lil BEFORE breaststroke practice NOT after 😁! @IndianaSwimDive @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld #burntheships pic.twitter.com/z8JpbDvAu8— Ray Looze (@IURayLooze) May 31, 2018
The Final Tune Up. pic.twitter.com/qtxAqqEzc0— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) May 31, 2018
Quote of the Day: "I learned that it takes a lot more than just being able to get through a workout to get to the next level. I just learned all the different things that teams would want, and ways to better my game and better myself." - IU forward Juwan Morgan on what he learned while testing the NBA waters.
Headlines:
· Indiana University basketball recruit Robert Phinisee to highlight all-star event tonight, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Baseball: After up and down season, IU where it wants to be, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Baseball: Matt Gorski an unsung hero for Indiana, via HSR - LINK
· Baseball: Aggies staying focused on Indiana despite looming matchup against Texas, via TheBatt.com - LINK
· The late Bill Mallory was "more than a coach", via IDS - LINK
----
