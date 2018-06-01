Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-01 09:05:34 -0500') }} basketball

Hoosier Daily: June 1

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Archie Miller and IU signee Rob Phinisee.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day: "I learned that it takes a lot more than just being able to get through a workout to get to the next level. I just learned all the different things that teams would want, and ways to better my game and better myself." - IU forward Juwan Morgan on what he learned while testing the NBA waters.

Headlines:

· Indiana University basketball recruit Robert Phinisee to highlight all-star event tonight, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Baseball: After up and down season, IU where it wants to be, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Baseball: Matt Gorski an unsung hero for Indiana, via HSR - LINK

· Baseball: Aggies staying focused on Indiana despite looming matchup against Texas, via TheBatt.com - LINK

· The late Bill Mallory was "more than a coach", via IDS - LINK

