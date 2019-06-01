Hoosier Daily: June 1
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Heard On The Hoosier: Baseball America's Joe Healy
Anthony Leal recaps first IU visit since offer
Matt Cross previews visit to Indiana, recaps EYBL
Three Takeaways From Indiana Baseball's 8-7 Regional Loss To Illinois State
Tweets of the Day
Logging minutes at the lab 🏋🏽♂️🔬 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/TkgkQ1c5NA— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 31, 2019
Busy times for Juwan Morgan with the NBA Draft just under three weeks away. #iubb https://t.co/c9NShiI22u— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) May 31, 2019
We will face UIC at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) June 1, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana baseball's loss to Illinois State. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star gives his view of Indiana's loss to Illinois State in their first game of the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Video: Osterman has video of the IU baseball team's postgame press conference. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says IU baseball's inability to finish the comeback against Illinois State reflects the team's recent struggles. -- Link
Andrew Chernoff of WLKY examines the team's loss to Illinois State. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.