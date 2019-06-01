News More News
Hoosier Daily: June 1

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Mike Carter/USA Today Sports)

Heard On The Hoosier: Baseball America's Joe Healy

Friday Chat Thread -- May 31

Anthony Leal recaps first IU visit since offer

Matt Cross previews visit to Indiana, recaps EYBL

Three Takeaways From Indiana Baseball's 8-7 Regional Loss To Illinois State

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana baseball's loss to Illinois State. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star gives his view of Indiana's loss to Illinois State in their first game of the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Video: Osterman has video of the IU baseball team's postgame press conference. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says IU baseball's inability to finish the comeback against Illinois State reflects the team's recent struggles. -- Link

Andrew Chernoff of WLKY examines the team's loss to Illinois State. -- Link

