Logging minutes at the lab 🏋🏽‍♂️🔬 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/TkgkQ1c5NA

Busy times for Juwan Morgan with the NBA Draft just under three weeks away. #iubb https://t.co/c9NShiI22u

We will face UIC at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps Indiana baseball's loss to Illinois State. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star gives his view of Indiana's loss to Illinois State in their first game of the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Video: Osterman has video of the IU baseball team's postgame press conference. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network says IU baseball's inability to finish the comeback against Illinois State reflects the team's recent struggles. -- Link

Andrew Chernoff of WLKY examines the team's loss to Illinois State. -- Link