Hoosier Daily: July 8
Tweets of the Day
Mavs expect guard Yogi Ferrell to play for $2.9M qualifying offer this season, per source. Team will be patient looking for bargains with $4.4M cap-room exception or remaining cap space. Dirk will get exception or rest of cap space, whichever is more.— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 7, 2018
#iufb visualizing and attacking summer workouts like.. pic.twitter.com/qdI9tTAsuX— Wesley Martin (@WesleyMartin76) July 7, 2018
This freshman has added 12 lbs of lean mass in less than 1 month of training! How?— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) July 7, 2018
✔A strategic, 4 day a week lifting plan that emphasizes hypertrophy.
✔3 square meals + 3 snacks daily. [goal is 6,500 calories from macronutrients]
✔1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight. pic.twitter.com/QUOncA0QP7
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 55 Days (Mike McGinnis), via Hoosier Huddle - LINK
· IU to hire Justin Parker as assistant baseball coach, via IDS - LINK
· Indiana Football 2018 Preview: Running Backs, via Hoosier Network - LINK
----
