Hoosier Daily: July 6
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Robert Johnson! 🌬️#NBASummer on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/vqmHt9qruL— NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2018
Give the guys a day at the pool and they still find a way to hoop 🤷♂️#IUBB Vlog Ep. 2 💦🏀 pic.twitter.com/BFCkcxOAeD— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 5, 2018
In 1990-91, Vaughn Dunbar was one of the first in college football to wear a reflective face mask – making it difficult for defenders to see where he was looking.#ThrowbackThursday #TBT pic.twitter.com/13MMjnAv0T— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 5, 2018
I Truly believe in this group 💯watch us work ⏳‼️ pic.twitter.com/UGo6XmPEEA— Jeramy Passmore™ 〽 (@Pmoe_3) July 5, 2018
With this group I won’t have to cover long 🤷🏽♂️💯 https://t.co/4NZqkDCxbV— Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) July 5, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Colleagues excited to see Mercer land dream job at Indiana, via HSR - LINK
· What to expect on special teams for IU football this season, via IDS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.