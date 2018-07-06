Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-06 09:57:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 6

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU kicker Charles Campbell.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"My goal is to get bigger. But everything really - get bigger, faster, learn the playbook, so I can hopefully get on the field. If you don't know the plays, you can't play."
— IU freshman defensive back Devon Matthews on his transition to IU.

Headlines:

· Colleagues excited to see Mercer land dream job at Indiana, via HSR - LINK

· What to expect on special teams for IU football this season, via IDS - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}