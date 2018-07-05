Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-05 08:56:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 5

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
2019 five-star forward Keion Brooks.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Archie Miller has done phenomenal work thus far in Bloomington, but even better days could be ahead for the Hoosiers."
— Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi on IU basketball's potential 2019 class.

Headlines:

· Lemonis pens thank you letter to IU fans, via HSR - LINK

· IU adds Hardwood Showcase to 2018-19 schedule, via IDS - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}