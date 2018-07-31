Hoosier Daily: July 31
Tweets of the Day
Nike Skills Academy‼️...Blessed🙏🏾— Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) July 31, 2018
Thank you Nike for inviting me to attend the Nike Skills Academy in August ‼️— TJD (@TrayceJackson) July 30, 2018
Thanks to A’Shon for stopping by today and watching practice. Looking good as he gears up for his @IndianaFootball season. pic.twitter.com/w37buymm2k— Hamilton Football (@BigBlueFB) July 31, 2018
"It all comes together & it's going to show when we're playing on Saturdays."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 30, 2018
UNDAUNTED ➡️ @Jones_Reakwon pic.twitter.com/owzBCZoRgw
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Hoosiers feeling healthy heading into camp, via HSR - LINK
· Heralded Indiana basketball freshman Romeo Langford unveils his jersey number, how will he stack up historically?, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· IU Wins Five National Titles, Qualifies Six for Pan Pacific Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
