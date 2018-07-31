Ticker
football

Hoosier Daily: July 31

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Bipvojbn0yz6pdjnen9e
IU defensive back A'Shon Riggins.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We’re as healthy as we’ve been since I’ve been here."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on where his squad stands healthwise, via Hoosier Sports Report.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers feeling healthy heading into camp, via HSR - LINK

· Heralded Indiana basketball freshman Romeo Langford unveils his jersey number, how will he stack up historically?, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· IU Wins Five National Titles, Qualifies Six for Pan Pacific Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

----

