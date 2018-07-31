Thank you Nike for inviting me to attend the Nike Skills Academy in August ‼️

Thanks to A’Shon for stopping by today and watching practice. Looking good as he gears up for his @IndianaFootball season. pic.twitter.com/w37buymm2k

"It all comes together & it's going to show when we're playing on Saturdays." UNDAUNTED ➡️ @Jones_Reakwon pic.twitter.com/owzBCZoRgw

— IU head coach Tom Allen on where his squad stands healthwise, via Hoosier Sports Report.

"We’re as healthy as we’ve been since I’ve been here."

Headlines:

· Hoosiers feeling healthy heading into camp, via HSR - LINK

· Heralded Indiana basketball freshman Romeo Langford unveils his jersey number, how will he stack up historically?, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· IU Wins Five National Titles, Qualifies Six for Pan Pacific Championships, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

