Hoosier Daily: July 30

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU head coach Tom Allen.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I'm really really proud to say that I'm 1000 percent committing to the Indiana University! Go Hoosiers. #LEO."
— 2019 offensive lineman Michael Cartwright on committing to IU.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers land 3-star Florida tackle Michael Cartwright, via HSR - LINK

· Roof, Willis give Indiana some experience at linebacker, via CNHI - LINK

· Brooks Jr. hits buzzer beater in final summer game to clinch title, via WANE - LINK

