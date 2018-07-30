Hoosier Daily: July 30
Tweets of the Day
"That's his spot! Right there!" Christian Watford knocking down the triple. @EberleinDrive #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/XxQ5PAUQ2s— TBT (@thetournament) July 29, 2018
COMMITTED ‼️🔴⚪️🙏🏾🇧🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/bbI9gGixrA— Michael Cartwright🇧🇸 (@BigMikeTheGiant) July 29, 2018
Welcome to the family bro be ready to make history #IUnit19 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/xbCsFGHzF0— Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) July 29, 2018
Going over individualized player data, attacking power output improvement & rate of force development. Goal = explosive players. Always evaluating the info to adjust accordingly for programming. In-season training such an important part for overall player development. pic.twitter.com/acDqVsKuNB— David Ballou (@IU_CoachBallou) July 29, 2018
#YOU might as well go ahead and join the #Squad #IUFB 2019 #LEO pic.twitter.com/Yb2B2ypnTa— Mike Pechac (Pay-Check) (@coachpechac) July 29, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Hoosiers land 3-star Florida tackle Michael Cartwright, via HSR - LINK
· Roof, Willis give Indiana some experience at linebacker, via CNHI - LINK
· Brooks Jr. hits buzzer beater in final summer game to clinch title, via WANE - LINK
----
