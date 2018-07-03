Hoosier Daily: July 3
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
OFFICIAL: We've claimed Thomas Bryant off waivers from the Lakers.#DCFamily https://t.co/mwzWo9qbWL— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 2, 2018
Ready to work. pic.twitter.com/8Gp6nh30Ru— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) July 3, 2018
Outstanding get for @IndianaBase, hiring Jeff Mercer away from Wright State. The Hoosiers get one of the Midwest's best young coaches— Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) July 2, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU's new coach just might be the 'Brad Stevens of collegiate baseball', via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· 5 things to know about Thomas Bryant, the Wizards' newest addition, via Yahoo - LINK
· Five essentials for this to be the year for Indiana University football, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.