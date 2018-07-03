Ticker
Hoosier Daily: July 3

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Staff

IU athletic director Fred Glass.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I think I’ve hired the Brad Stevens of collegiate baseball."
— IU athletic director Fred Glass on new head coaching hire Jeff Mercer.

Headlines:

· IU's new coach just might be the 'Brad Stevens of collegiate baseball', via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· 5 things to know about Thomas Bryant, the Wizards' newest addition, via Yahoo - LINK

· Five essentials for this to be the year for Indiana University football, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

