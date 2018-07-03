OFFICIAL: We've claimed Thomas Bryant off waivers from the Lakers. #DCFamily https://t.co/mwzWo9qbWL

Outstanding get for @IndianaBase , hiring Jeff Mercer away from Wright State. The Hoosiers get one of the Midwest's best young coaches

— IU athletic director Fred Glass on new head coaching hire Jeff Mercer.

"I think I’ve hired the Brad Stevens of collegiate baseball."

Headlines:

· IU's new coach just might be the 'Brad Stevens of collegiate baseball', via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· 5 things to know about Thomas Bryant, the Wizards' newest addition, via Yahoo - LINK

· Five essentials for this to be the year for Indiana University football, via News-Sentinel - LINK

