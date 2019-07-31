Hoosier Daily: July 31
Seen on The Hoosier
Meet The Indiana Hoosiers Football Class Of 2020 Commits
Twitter Tuesday: Indiana, Hunter Dickinson, Tennessee, Memphis
Three-Star OL Monroe Mills Talks Top Schools, Indiana Visit
Tweets of the Day
i will officially be cutting my list of schools on friday, august 2nd!🙏🏽— Caleb Love (@caleb2love) July 30, 2019
🖊 Congrats to @juwanmorgan on signing with the @utahjazz! #ProIU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 30, 2019
"I'm ready to do whatever is needed of me to help the team succeed."
🔗: https://t.co/OCtODVEs7i pic.twitter.com/tplMKpYmUr
Video of the Day
Great 7am Workout this morning. @jaykeene_ @j_hunter35 @r0ss_ryan @AndreasJames7 pic.twitter.com/SjadcNVoog— Pastor_Keene (@Pastor_Keene) July 30, 2019
Headlines
The Indiana men's basketball program confirmed Juwan Morgan's Exhibit 10 signing with the Utah Jazz. -- Link
How much is your school spending on college basketball recruiting? Stadium's Andy Wittry dives into the numbers, including Indiana's. -- Link
IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman addresses key questions at different positions for the IU football team heading into Friday's start of fall camp -- Link
Dylan Wallace of Inside The Hall caught up with 2020 IU basketball commit Trey Galloway for a Q&A on his decision and more. -- Link
