Hoosier Daily: July 31

Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

2020 four-star point guard and IU target Caleb Love will be releasing his top six schools on Aug. 2. (Jon Lopez/Nike)

Meet The Indiana Hoosiers Football Class Of 2020 Commits

Twitter Tuesday: Indiana, Hunter Dickinson, Tennessee, Memphis

Three-Star OL Monroe Mills Talks Top Schools, Indiana Visit

Who's Next In The IU 2020 Recruiting Class?

The Indiana men's basketball program confirmed Juwan Morgan's Exhibit 10 signing with the Utah Jazz. -- Link

How much is your school spending on college basketball recruiting? Stadium's Andy Wittry dives into the numbers, including Indiana's. -- Link

IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman addresses key questions at different positions for the IU football team heading into Friday's start of fall camp -- Link

Dylan Wallace of Inside The Hall caught up with 2020 IU basketball commit Trey Galloway for a Q&A on his decision and more. -- Link

