Hoosier Daily: July 29

2019 five-star forward Keion Brooks.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I'm definitely comfortable with the program, know they have a great history and definitely could see myself really thriving there."
— 2019 four-star forward Zeke Nnaji on IU.

Headlines:

· Rumors gaining steam that Keion Brooks Jr. is headed elsewhere, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· All of a sudden IU has three QBs who could play in 2018, via CNHI - LINK

