Hoosier Daily: July 28

Archie Miller landed his first commitment in the 2020 class when Trey Galloway committed Friday afternoon. (Mike Carter/USA Today Sports)

Podcast Transcript: Galloway Is IU’s First 2020 Commitment - Part One

Two Former Indiana Football Standouts Land On 90-Man NFL Rosters

Big Week For Indiana Hoosiers Football Recruiting

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Trey Galloway is a coach's kid just like Indiana head coach Archie Miller. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says two former Hoosiers have advanced in The Basketball Tournament. -- Link

Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network says Tom Allen should look to his defensive line for an idea of how to build depth from youth. -- Link

Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network examines Anthony Leal's final two. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}