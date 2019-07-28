Hoosier Daily: July 28
Seen on The Hoosier
Podcast Transcript: Galloway Is IU’s First 2020 Commitment - Part One
Two Former Indiana Football Standouts Land On 90-Man NFL Rosters
Tweets of the Day
#iubase last night:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) July 27, 2019
⚾️ Sam Travis (#DirtyWater): RBI 2B
⚾️ Caleb Baragar⭐️ (AA @GoSquirrels): Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
⚾️ Jonathan Stiever🔥 (A+ @WSDashBaseball): Win, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
⚾️ Craig Dedelow (A+ @WSDashBaseball): H, 2 RBIs
(1/2)
Great Day at Indiana 🔴⚪️ #LEO #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/PoQJZQdfOc— Coleon Smith (@D1coleonsmith) July 28, 2019
Huge opportunity for former Indiana standout Cody Latimer with some of the injuries other Giants receivers have sustained early in training camp. #iufb https://t.co/neTPkA1YJS— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) July 27, 2019
Video of the Day
"To go to Indiana just means a lot."@CMABasketball's Trey Galloway is the first #iubb commit in the 2020 class. In his first TV interview since the decision, he talked comfort with IU staff & players, his recruiting role from here, and more.— Matt Randall (@mattrandall_) July 28, 2019
FULL STORY: https://t.co/ayAjjeWazH pic.twitter.com/UTSRSq4H6F
Headlines
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Trey Galloway is a coach's kid just like Indiana head coach Archie Miller. -- Link
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says two former Hoosiers have advanced in The Basketball Tournament. -- Link
Matt Cohen of The Hoosier Network says Tom Allen should look to his defensive line for an idea of how to build depth from youth. -- Link
Jackson Yeary of The Hoosier Network examines Anthony Leal's final two. -- Link
