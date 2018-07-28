Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 11:38:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 28

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Ks9zttzpywmek8imjfuc
2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I'm just going to get done with this live period, then sit down with my family in August and go from there."
— 2019 four-star guard Kira Lewis on potentially reclassifying.

Headlines:

· Brooks sits as top talent hits city, via Journal Gazette - LINK

· Tom Allen wants Hoosiers to be known for running game, via HSR - LINK

· Wes Martin anchoring IU’s O-line, via HSR - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}