{{ timeAgo('2018-07-27 09:32:19 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: July 27

Jordan Wells
IU head coach Archie Miller.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Jake [Forrester], I've talked to him about it, he likes the school a lot. He definitely is getting stronger and it's been a good experience for him."
— 2019 four-star guard James Bouknight on his IU offer.

Headlines:

· Five takeaways from the south end zone complex construction at Memorial Stadium, via IDS - LINK

· IU's Miller, Purdue assistant at Spiece to watch Brooks, Jackson-Davis, via WANE - LINK

· Mike Davis admits he wasn’t ready at Indiana. But he’s ready to prove himself at Detroit Mercy, via NCAA.com - LINK

----

