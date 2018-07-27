📸 #IUBB Vlog | Episode 3 🎬 Behind the scenes of Photo Day 🎤 Q/A with the players ⚾️ Guest starring @indianabase Director of Player Development Scott Rolen pic.twitter.com/MHCVejOwKu

🎥 Charming & well spoken. @LukeTimian , @JC_0ix & @WesleyMartin76 were excellent Hoosier representatives at #B1GMediaDay . pic.twitter.com/MF7bJbPlU4

VIDEO: Both #IUBB 's Archie Miller & #BoilerUp 's Brandon Brantley among those at Spiece tonight watching Trayce Jackson-Davis ( @TrayceJackson ) of @indy_heat . Hear from the big man on his summer & recruiting! @BoilerBall @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/LE2eW0w3dH

— 2019 four-star guard James Bouknight on his IU offer.

"Jake [Forrester], I've talked to him about it, he likes the school a lot. He definitely is getting stronger and it's been a good experience for him."

· Five takeaways from the south end zone complex construction at Memorial Stadium, via IDS - LINK

· IU's Miller, Purdue assistant at Spiece to watch Brooks, Jackson-Davis, via WANE - LINK

· Mike Davis admits he wasn’t ready at Indiana. But he’s ready to prove himself at Detroit Mercy, via NCAA.com - LINK

