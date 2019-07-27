News More News
Hoosier Daily: July 27

Stu Jackson
Staff Writer

Friday Chat Recap

Indiana Basketball Will Reportedly Host Troy In 2019-20

OL Monroe Mills Places Indiana Among Top Schools

Trey Galloway Commits To Indiana

Podcast: Trey Galloway Is Indiana Basketball's First 2020 Commit

Rivals Analyst's Take: Corey Evans On New IU Commit Trey Galloway

Headlines

Jon Blau of the Bloomington Herald-Times caught up with Trey Galloway on his decision to commit to Indiana basketball. -- Link

Inside The Hall has a video highlight collection of new 2020 Hoosier commit Galloway. -- Link

Phillip Steinmetz has the Indiana Daily Student's story on Galloway's commitment. -- Link

IndyStar Preps Insider Kyle Neddenriep offers a scouting report on Galloway. -- Link

IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman says Galloway's commitment shows IU head coach Archie Miller's "inside-out" recruiting approach isn't just lip service. -- Link

Osterman also wrote this brief recap on Galloway's decision. -- Link

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer discusses former IU standout and current Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld's development as part of his practice observations from the second day of training camp. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}