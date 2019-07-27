Hoosier Daily: July 27
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Basketball Will Reportedly Host Troy In 2019-20
OL Monroe Mills Places Indiana Among Top Schools
Trey Galloway Commits To Indiana
Podcast: Trey Galloway Is Indiana Basketball's First 2020 Commit
Rivals Analyst's Take: Corey Evans On New IU Commit Trey Galloway
Tweets of the Day
Thank you guys!! #Hoosiers https://t.co/rIfqdAxrLr pic.twitter.com/5rayqAEzUl— Monroe Mills (@RoeMillsfootbal) July 26, 2019
Congratulations Trey Galloway ‘20 on committing to Indiana University! Now let’s have a great senior year! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/MGeZ39RCX8— Culver Basketball (@CMABasketball) July 26, 2019
Video of the Day
Here's a quick look at what #iubb is getting in 2020 commit Trey Galloway. pic.twitter.com/xrBuzhLZsN— Matt Randall (@mattrandall_) July 26, 2019
Headlines
Jon Blau of the Bloomington Herald-Times caught up with Trey Galloway on his decision to commit to Indiana basketball. -- Link
Inside The Hall has a video highlight collection of new 2020 Hoosier commit Galloway. -- Link
Phillip Steinmetz has the Indiana Daily Student's story on Galloway's commitment. -- Link
IndyStar Preps Insider Kyle Neddenriep offers a scouting report on Galloway. -- Link
IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman says Galloway's commitment shows IU head coach Archie Miller's "inside-out" recruiting approach isn't just lip service. -- Link
Osterman also wrote this brief recap on Galloway's decision. -- Link
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer discusses former IU standout and current Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld's development as part of his practice observations from the second day of training camp. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.