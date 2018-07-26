Hoosier Daily: July 26
Tweets of the Day
Congrats to @NoahVonleh on signing a free agent deal with them @nyknicks! #ProIU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 26, 2018
More: https://t.co/tXuZIGzjOJ pic.twitter.com/Jkss8I22lG
Eric Gordon ➡️ @usabasketball pic.twitter.com/YY2r19hO80— NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2018
The Big Ten's best returning QBs on longer-developing passes pic.twitter.com/8BIxn6TW5i— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 24, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU’s new south end zone facility an exercise in excellence, via HSR - LINK
· VIDEO: Glass on the Excellence Academy, via HSR - LINK
· IU has experience at every position on offensive line, via CNHI - LINK
· Want to watch the Romeo Langford era tip-off with Indiana basketball? You better live in the right place, via News-Sentinel - LINK
----
