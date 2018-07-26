Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 09:49:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 26

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

X3uvaakq9qtmohrvimh6
IU athletic director Fred Glass.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"You're going to see us play a lot more guys on defense. You're going to see us play more guys on special teams. This new rule, the redshirt rule, I think will help with that as well."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on reducing snap counts this season.

Headlines:

· IU’s new south end zone facility an exercise in excellence, via HSR - LINK

· VIDEO: Glass on the Excellence Academy, via HSR - LINK

· IU has experience at every position on offensive line, via CNHI - LINK

· Want to watch the Romeo Langford era tip-off with Indiana basketball? You better live in the right place, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

