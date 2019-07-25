News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 00:00:23 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 25

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Fmjo3wbxhuixwdor6cpu
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

VIDEO: Meet Indiana Freshman Running Back Ivory Winters

Bossi's Best: Ten most intriguing recruitments in 2020 class

Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU A Top School For Swinton

Indiana Football: Logan Justus Named To 2019 Lou Groza Award Watch List

Top 50 forward Caleb Furst updates his recruitment after EYBL

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says IU's running backs will lead the way, even with the focus on the QB battle. -- Link

Griffin Gonzalez of The Hoosier Network continues the site's countdown of the top 10 moments in IU Athletics in the last academic year with IU women's basketball's NCAA Tournament win. -- Link

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Reakwon Jones' journey to his senior year has matured the IU linebacker. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says renovations are underway at Bill Armstrong Stadium, home of both IU soccer teams. -- Link

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call are joined by former IU beat writer Mike Miller on the latest edition of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}