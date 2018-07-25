Post Media Day Notes - Coach Allen “offensive line deepest and strongest it’s been since I’ve been at IU”

Beyond fortunate to have spent the last 3 days in Chicago representing @indianafootball alongside these guys at the B1G media days. #LEO pic.twitter.com/f1800OFyNh

. @WesleyMartin76 fills us in on how #IUFB 's offseason workouts are making a difference. pic.twitter.com/32YSAMbdxY

Our guys got after it in the weight room this summer, but don't just take our word for it... ⬇️💪 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/49vmh3ieMD

— IU head coach Tom Allen on the news transfer linebacker T.D. Roof is eligible this season.

"I got the news a couple days ago, and man I was pumped. It's exciting. He's really fired up."

Headlines:

· New redshirt rule could be especially big for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Renewed depth at LB easing Allen’s concern, via HSR - LINK

· Big Ten Media Day: Five takeaways from Tom Allen’s press conference, via IDS - LINK

· Roof's immediate eligibility gives IU much-needed experience at LB, via CNHI - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.