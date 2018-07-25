Ticker
Hoosier Daily: July 25

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
IU defensive back Jonathan Crawford.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I got the news a couple days ago, and man I was pumped. It's exciting. He's really fired up."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on the news transfer linebacker T.D. Roof is eligible this season.

Headlines:

· New redshirt rule could be especially big for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Renewed depth at LB easing Allen’s concern, via HSR - LINK

· Big Ten Media Day: Five takeaways from Tom Allen’s press conference, via IDS - LINK

· Roof's immediate eligibility gives IU much-needed experience at LB, via CNHI - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}