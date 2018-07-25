Hoosier Daily: July 25
Tweets of the Day
#iufb at #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/b4jTuS33jV— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) July 24, 2018
Post Media Day Notes - Coach Allen “offensive line deepest and strongest it’s been since I’ve been at IU”— Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) July 25, 2018
Beyond fortunate to have spent the last 3 days in Chicago representing @indianafootball alongside these guys at the B1G media days. #LEO pic.twitter.com/f1800OFyNh— Jacob Robinson (@Jacob_Robinson_) July 25, 2018
.@WesleyMartin76 fills us in on how #IUFB's offseason workouts are making a difference. pic.twitter.com/32YSAMbdxY— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 24, 2018
🎙🎥📱 pic.twitter.com/t7suZrHx8B— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 24, 2018
Our guys got after it in the weight room this summer, but don't just take our word for it... ⬇️💪#IUBB pic.twitter.com/49vmh3ieMD— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 24, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· New redshirt rule could be especially big for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Renewed depth at LB easing Allen’s concern, via HSR - LINK
· Big Ten Media Day: Five takeaways from Tom Allen’s press conference, via IDS - LINK
· Roof's immediate eligibility gives IU much-needed experience at LB, via CNHI - LINK
