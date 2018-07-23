Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 09:07:55 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: July 23

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Staff

IU freshman guard Romeo Langford.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I don’t know much about them there yet, but I do know that Archie Miller had great success at Dayton. Hopefully I will get the chance to watch them more and get down there in the fall."
— 2020 big man Zach Loveday on the Hoosiers.

Headlines:

· Indiana basketball squad already showing cohesion, leadership through youth camp appearance, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· Rivals.com 2018 Big Ten preview, via Rivals - LINK

· Big Ten Media Primer: What You Need To Know, via Hoosier Huddle - LINK

----

