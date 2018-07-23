Hoosier Daily: July 23
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Spending the afternoon helping with @YogiFerrell11’s Skills Camp!#IUBB pic.twitter.com/P9S586RO8B— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 22, 2018
.@YogiFerrell11 hosted his annual basketball camp at Park Tudor today.#iubb pic.twitter.com/dvqAxb6tqz— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 22, 2018
When the family gets together it’s all love. #LEO pic.twitter.com/vEQwLyvG4C— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 22, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Indiana basketball squad already showing cohesion, leadership through youth camp appearance, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· Rivals.com 2018 Big Ten preview, via Rivals - LINK
· Big Ten Media Primer: What You Need To Know, via Hoosier Huddle - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.