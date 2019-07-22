Hoosier Daily: July 22
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: Tom Allen Outlines Timetable For Naming Starting QB
Indiana DT Target Marquis Black Is An "Immovable Force"
Tweets of the Day
🚦 ‘Tae 🚦 pic.twitter.com/kv7uMJREC6— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 22, 2019
Making it a habit. ⚪️🔴 #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/QINqSCDXyf— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) July 20, 2019
#ProIU's Lilly King will be the top seed for Monday morning's semifinals of the women's 100m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) July 22, 2019
King posted a time of 1:06.31 to earn the No. 1 seed.#FINAGwangju2019 #GoIU ⚪️🔴
Video of the Day
Headlines
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU wrestling team has added former NCAA champion Jason Tsirtsis to its staff. -- Link
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU offensive lineman Coy Cronk is leading his unit. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in IU Athletics. -- Link
Molly Geary of Sports Illustrated gives power rankings and asks burning questions about Big Ten men's basketball in 2019-2020. -- Link
