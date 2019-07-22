News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 00:02:18 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: July 22

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Uiibxp0gpq2eejwqbcuz
Archie Miller and the Hoosiers finished the season 19-16. (Mike Carter/USA Today Sports)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: Tom Allen Outlines Timetable For Naming Starting QB

Indiana DT Target Marquis Black Is An "Immovable Force"

IU target R.J. Davis updates his recruitment

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says the IU wrestling team has added former NCAA champion Jason Tsirtsis to its staff. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU offensive lineman Coy Cronk is leading his unit. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in IU Athletics. -- Link

Molly Geary of Sports Illustrated gives power rankings and asks burning questions about Big Ten men's basketball in 2019-2020. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}