Hoosier Daily: July 22
Tweets of the Day
A man on a mission! So proud of senior @juwanmorgan who broke two @IndianaMBB weight-room records this week with an 800lb leg press & a 510lb deadlift. He has increased his max vertical jump 10+ inches & his 185lb bench press 16 reps over the last year. #DingThatBell pic.twitter.com/fzsgKolWBr— Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) July 21, 2018
Hope it was a good one, @BDawks 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/VPIvdtsfLG— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 22, 2018
Too easy. #iubb pic.twitter.com/SHOn906uMI— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) July 21, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Westbrook could be an elite receiver for IU, via CNHI - LINK
----
